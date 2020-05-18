Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,824 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

