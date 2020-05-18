Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $211,000 in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACG. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Shares of CACG stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $250,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc
Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $7.76 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
