Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $211,000 in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACG. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Shares of CACG stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

