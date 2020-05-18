Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

