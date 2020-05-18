ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 2,783.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $13,404,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RMD. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $164.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.04. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,346. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.