Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 512 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $90.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

