Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

