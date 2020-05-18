Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. AXA increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 102,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

