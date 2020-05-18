Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $47,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,108 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 505,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 96,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3,484.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 12%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

