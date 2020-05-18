Microsoft Co. (MSFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on June 11th

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

