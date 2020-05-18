ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of -900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn ($0.30) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -120.0%.

ADTN stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

