Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 4th

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

MCHP opened at $83.55 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

