LiteBitcoin Market Cap Reaches $2,777.19 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2,777.19 and $1.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000112 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

