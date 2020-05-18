LTC Properties Inc (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.