LTC Properties Inc (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.
LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.
LTC opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
In related news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.
