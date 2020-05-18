Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Cap of $479,672.08

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $479,672.08 and $1,123.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 158.1% higher against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02061673 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00170636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

