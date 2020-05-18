Abulaba (AAA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $207.65 and $4.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Abulaba token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abulaba alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.57 or 0.03473642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031158 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

AAA is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AAAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.