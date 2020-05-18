Insider Buying: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) CFO Buys $24,970.48 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) CFO Gerald R. Morgan acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $24,970.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FCPT stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FCPT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

