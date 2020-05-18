Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amcor by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Amcor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.