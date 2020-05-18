UBS Group Raises Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $36.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $33.85 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

