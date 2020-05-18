Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,440 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 63.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 168.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 226,965 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $567,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 48.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 94,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $14.29 on Monday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

