Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 735 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,141 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 183.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 834,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 540,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after purchasing an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $65.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.