Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Shares of CTVA opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

