Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,502 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Sirius XM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sirius XM by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

SIRI stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

