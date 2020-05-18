Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,907,000 after buying an additional 104,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,472 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $200.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.15 and a 200-day moving average of $193.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $220.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

