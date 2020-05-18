Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Copart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Copart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $79.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.