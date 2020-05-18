Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 36,559 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after buying an additional 467,512 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 647,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 84,893 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha purchased 244,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 816,900 shares of company stock worth $7,146,018. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

GTES opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

