Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,013 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $693.31 million, a P/E ratio of 78.04 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,850,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,094,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,600. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

