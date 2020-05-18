FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

