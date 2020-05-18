Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,944 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBSS. Sidoti lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

JBSS stock opened at $81.96 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $945.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

