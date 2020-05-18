Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 107 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,526,000 after buying an additional 175,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $435,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,170,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $98.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

