Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 646,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,170,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $85.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

