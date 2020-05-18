Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 166.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.