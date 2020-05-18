JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 646,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

