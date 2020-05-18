Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Trade Desk by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $16,223,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

TTD stock opened at $300.01 on Monday. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,359 shares of company stock worth $38,199,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

