Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $2,641,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,745 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $315.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.