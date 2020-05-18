Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $258,000 in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 101,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $39.22 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.36.
Several research firms have weighed in on ROCK. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.