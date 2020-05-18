Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $258,000 in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 101,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $39.22 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROCK. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

