JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Grisanti Capital Management LLC

Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2,518.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 101,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 164,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 79,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

