1,455 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $200.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average of $238.94.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

