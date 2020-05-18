Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,229 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $49,976,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 686,291 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

