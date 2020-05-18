Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,315 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $85.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

