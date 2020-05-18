JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $85.90 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.