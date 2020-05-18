Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $259,000 in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE AFG opened at $54.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

