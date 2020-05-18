TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $46,597,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TopBuild by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,631 shares of company stock worth $4,207,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $90.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.