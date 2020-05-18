Deutsche Bank Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $36.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $32.56 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 879,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $4,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.