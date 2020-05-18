UBS Group Trims TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Target Price to $31.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised TCF Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:TCF opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 209.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

