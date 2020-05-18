UBS Group Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $26.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 136.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 171.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 461.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

