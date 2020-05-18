Argus Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $320.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.81.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $288.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $288.73.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,015 shares of company stock valued at $84,354,755 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,047,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 301 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
