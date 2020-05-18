Argus Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $320.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $288.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $288.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,015 shares of company stock valued at $84,354,755 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,047,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 301 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

