Alps Advisors Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

