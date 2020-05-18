SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $3,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $3,125,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.
SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $1,347,888.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,227.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,234 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
