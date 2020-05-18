SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $3,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $3,125,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $1,347,888.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,227.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,234 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.