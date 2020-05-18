Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 683,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point cut Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $9.15 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

