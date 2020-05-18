Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,728 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $327.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $277.52 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

